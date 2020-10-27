MP Bypolls: Congress candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ complaints against district election officer

Indore: Congress candidate from Sanwer, Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ lodged a complaint against district election officer with the central observer of Election Commission alleging anomalies in the election process.

In his complaint, Guddu said that even though voting through postal ballots has started, no attested voter list has been given to him yet.

“I have applied six times for the list but in vain. Similarly, postal ballots allotment and its possession were not done in my presence which is a matter of investigation. There are many anomalies in the randomization and commissioning process,” Guddu alleged in his complaint.

He also added that action should be taken against the District Election Officer similar to the action taken against Collector of Ashok Nagar and officials must be ordered to provide me with the list of number of votes cast through postal ballots between October 24 and October 27.

Congress demands benefit to local youths in constable recruitment

State spokesperson of Congress Anurodh Jain appealed to the government to provide preferential treatment of local youths in the constable recruitment process. He also demanded age relaxation for the candidates.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had recently announced that local youths will be given priority in the recruitment but nothing official is ordered yet. Government should recruit local youths for the 4000 posts. Similarly, if the recruitment is done after 3 years then age relaxation should be given to the candidates who have crossed the upper limit as they had to wait for recruitment for long,” Jain said.

He also appealed to the government to waive off the exam charges and provide forms to youths in free as they were already hit by Covid-19 crisis while providing height relaxation to the lady candidates.