MP Bypolls: CM Shivraj urges people to vote for 'Atmanirbhar' Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan urged the voters to step out and vote for a government that can fulfill their aspirations as bye-elections are being held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 43.02 per cent till 2 pm in the bypolls of 28 seats on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

"Voting is the soul of democracy, it strengthens democracy. All of you must vote to choose the government that can fulfill your aspirations. Step out and vote. Let's make an 'Atmanirbhar' Madhya Pradesh," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Arrangements were made for thermal screening and sanitisation was done at the polling station for the by-polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free masks were also distributed to the voters by the local administration in Indore's Sanwer constituency.

Counting of votes will be held on November 10.