MP Bypoll Results Live Updates: Tulsi Silawat ahead by 5054 votes in Sanwer in the second round

Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3 has begun. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.
In the first trend, Tulsi Silawat, who contested from Sanwer was seeen ahead by 2400 votes.
In the second round, Tulsi was seen leading by 5054 votes.
Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon of BJP is ahead of Congress candidate Kamal Patel by more than 5000 votes on Badnawar seat.
1 round trend:
14 tables, 14 polling station information:
Total - 8666
Tulsi Silavat 5426
Premchand Guddu 3013
Vikram Gehlot 83
Shailesh Thagele 13
Santosh Ratnakar 7
Deepak Matolia 15
Devkaran Chauhan 7
Nirmal Chauhan 6
Premchand Vasilav 9
Mahendra Oily 8
Shravan Deora 18
Nota 46
The stakes are high for the Congress too as it had sitting MLAs in 27 seats out of 28 in the state. Twenty-five of them had resigned early this year and joined the BJP after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath Government.
They are now in the fray as BJP candidates, while in three other seats the by-election was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators.
Exit polls have predicted favourable result for the BJP. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will survive as it projected the party to win 16-18 seats, and Congress is estimated to bag 10-12 of the total 28 seats that went to polls.
Here is the list of seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held:
Joura
Sumawali
Morena
Dimani
Ambah (SC)
Mehgaon
Gohad (SC)
Gwalior
Gwalior East
Dabra (SC)
Bhander (SC)
Karera (SC)
Pohari
Bamori
Ashok Nagar (SC)
Mungaoli
Surkhi
Malhara
Anuppur (ST)
Sanchi (SC)
Biaora
Agar (SC)
Hatpipliya
Mandhata
Nepanagar (ST)
Badnawar
Sanwer (SC)
Suwasra
The counting began at 8 AM as per the Election Commission's COVID-19 guidelines which restrict the number of people who can be present in the counting halls, officials said, adding extensive measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.
