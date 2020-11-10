MP Bypoll Results Live Updates: Tulsi Silawat ahead by 5054 votes in Sanwer in the second round

Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3 has begun. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.

In the first trend, Tulsi Silawat, who contested from Sanwer was seeen ahead by 2400 votes.

In the second round, Tulsi was seen leading by 5054 votes.

Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon of BJP is ahead of Congress candidate Kamal Patel by more than 5000 votes on Badnawar seat.

1 round trend:

14 tables, 14 polling station information:

Total - 8666

Tulsi Silavat 5426

Premchand Guddu 3013

Vikram Gehlot 83

Shailesh Thagele 13

Santosh Ratnakar 7

Deepak Matolia 15

Devkaran Chauhan 7

Nirmal Chauhan 6

Premchand Vasilav 9

Mahendra Oily 8

Shravan Deora 18

Nota 46