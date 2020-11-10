MP Bypoll Results: BADNAWAR CONSTITUENCY- Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon of BJP registers victory

In mid-2018, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon was appointed as a member of election campaign committee and General Secretary in MP Congress unit. In order to oversee the efforts of party for 2018 assemble election, he was made in-charge of Ujjain division too. In 2014, Congress President Sonia Gandhi gave him the charge of Chattisgarh.

During 2020 MP political crisis, he supported Jyotiraditya Scindia and was one of the 22 MLAs who resigned. Thereafter, he joined BJP and took oath as a Cabinet Minister on July 14, 2020 and was assigned the responsibility of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion.