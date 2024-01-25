MP: Business Development Fair, Review Meeting Held At Mhow Post Office

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A business development fair and review meeting was organised at Mhow Main Post Office on Wednesday.

The event was organised by Indore Mofussil Mandal under the chairmanship of Postmaster General of Indore Zone Preeti Agarwal. The special guest was Dinesh Kumar Dongre, Assistant Director (First Regional Office, Indore).

In the programme, the employees doing excellent work were honoured and the work done to achieve the targets was reviewed. Agarwal talked about how the set targets can be achieved by making various services of the department available to the general public. Also, a strategy was decided to achieve the target and improve the performance of mail delivery in the next two months.

On this occasion, a dedicated parcel booking counter was inaugurated by the Postmaster General in the Mhow Main Post Office.

Passbooks of Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts and five Mahila Samman Savings Accounts were also distributed to five girls. The Postmaster General urged the public to take advantage of the extremely beneficial and public welfare schemes of the postal department.

In the meeting, Omprakash Chauhan, superintendent of Post Office, Indore, Anil Sharma, assistant superintendent of post office, investigation regional office, Kailash Chauhan, assistant superintendent of post office, headquarters, Gopal Chaudhary, assistant superintendent of post office, Dewas, many officers, employees and distinguished citizens were present. The programme was conducted by Yashwant Sharma, assistant superintendent of post office. Gratitude was expressed by Achyut Chaturvedi.