MP: Burhanpur’s Banana-Turmeric Festival; Adding Rich Flavours To Industry |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The banana city of central India, Burhanpur, is set to organise its Banana-Turmeric Festival 2024 in collaboration with district administration and its various departments under the one-district one-product programme (ODOP).

Scheduled for February 20 and 21, this festival aims to not only celebrate the richness of bananas and turmeric but also elevate Burhanpur's status as a prominent hub for these commodities.

ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE OF BANANA & TURMERIC: Burhanpur boasts 23,650 hectares of banana cultivation involving 18,325 farmers, yielding a staggering 16 lakh metric tonnes of bananas. The sales turnover from bananas alone is a formidable Rs 1,700 crore. Additionally, turmeric cultivation spans 2,700 hectares, involving 1,125 farmers, with a turnover of Rs 74.84 crore.

PROMOTING TRADE AND INVESTMENT: The festival serves as a platform to showcase Burhanpur's agricultural prowess, inviting companies, experts and scientists from across the nation to explore investment opportunities in the region. With over 100 participants registered, the event promises to be a bustling hub of commerce and innovation.

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION: Leading institutions like Kerala Research for Banana and Coimbatore Indian Council for Agricultural Research would participate, fostering discussions on banana processing, technology and exploration. Additionally, the festival welcomes investments in banana fibre handicraft products and textiles.

BANANA PRODUCTS TO GO DIGITAL: As part of the festival, the district administration aims to bring banana products to e-commerce platforms, expanding their reach. Collector Bhavya Mittal highlighted the move, stressing bananas as the district's designated ODOP.

BANANA POWDER UNIT AND TURMERIC EXPLORATION: A stall showcasing a banana powder unit, a successful venture under the Prime Minister's Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme, would highlight the economic diversification of banana products. The festival would also delve into discussions on turmeric processing and exploration.

Festival highlights

The festival, set to unfold at Hotel Utsav in Bahadarpur, would feature 25 exhibition stalls displaying various banana products. From banana chips and sev to yoga mats and flour, the stalls would showcase the diversity of products derived from bananas.

Banana Anand Mela

Scheduled for February 20, the Banana Anand Mela promises a culinary extravaganza with a banana dish competition divided into sweet and salty categories. Participants, including housewives and restaurant owners, would present their banana-based dishes.

Beyond bananas

The festival extends beyond bananas, featuring a light and sound show, cultural programmes at the Shahi Fort Complex, and a heritage walk concluding the event on February 21. The heritage walk, starting from Shanwara Gate and ending at the Royal Fort, aims to promote tourism.