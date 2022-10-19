MP: Bring TB patients and get attracting cash rewards

FP NEWS SERVICE

Agar-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing festive season, with offers and discounts raining, the district hospital in the Agar district of Madhya Pradesh came up with a unique offer for a noble cause.

Here, the health department has taken a unique initiative and offering rewards from Rs 500 to 50,000 for the person who brings TB patients under the 'National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme'. This is being done to spread awareness about TB disease in the region. So that people do not hide the disease of TB and come to the hospital and get treatment. Not only cash rewards but the health department also offers home appliances as well.

The health department of Agar Malwa district has started a bumper reward scheme for Diwali. Under this scheme, an amount ranging from five hundred to 50 thousand rupees will be given as a reward to the person who brings a TB patient to the hospital.

Department put a poster outside the hospital, which has gone viral on social media.

As per the poster, if someone admitted a patient to the hospital, then he/she gets a reward of Rs 500 or tiffin. If one brings five new patients, he/she is eligible to get Rs 2500 or mixer, in case of 10 patients, the reward amount will be Rs 5000 or mobile, and the person who brings 15 patients will get a silver coin of Rs 7500 or 10 grams or in case of 40 patient, the reward will be a four-gram gold coin.

Agar-Malwa district program officer Rajesh Gupta said that we are targeting to eradicate TB by 2025 and under this we are going to run a mega campaign between October 24 and December 31 and this reward scheme is part of this.

For a reward, there is only one condition people who brought TB patients must be new and he/she never undergone any examination or treatment before this.