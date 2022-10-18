Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh ranks 5th in filing tax returns, says finance minister Jagdish Deora

Bhopal: Finance minister Jagdish Deora addresses GST conclave on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Jagdish Deora said that Madhya Pradesh ranked fifth in the country in filing tax returns. Till July 2022, up to 93.37 per cent of the returns were filed.

Tax revenue of Rs 20,902 crore was collected in the state, which surpasses the target of Rs 20,477 crore. He was addressing the half yearly review meeting of department at Academy of Administration on Tuesday. He said that after the introduction of GST, the importance of Finance Department increased more.

He said that Commercial Taxes Department made unprecedented efforts to increase the revenue. As a result, the gross revenue in the year 2020-21 was Rs 42558.91 crore, which increased to Rs 49068.10 crore in 2021-22. This is an increase of 15.29 per cent as compared to the previous year. He also released the news bulletin of the department.

He said that due to active contribution of the taxpayers of Madhya Pradesh, revenue of Rs. 12450.13 crore was received as GST and Rs. 8451.71 crore as VAT till September in this financial year, which is an increase of 20.48 per cent compared to revenue received in corresponding period last year.

Principal Secretary Commercial Tax Deepali Rastogi spoke on continuous increase in revenue collection as the result of the efforts of the departmental officers.

Commissioner Commercial Taxes Lokesh Kumar Jatav said that the revenue collection till September 2022 was 103 per cent, which was more than the previous year. GST growth was higher by 24 per cent. Madhya Pradesh is among top first 5 states in the country in GST return filing. Its return filing is 85 per cent.