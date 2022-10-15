e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CM Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray and Milind Deora-led delegation

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray and Milind Deora-led delegation

The meeting was also attended by the public health minister Mr Tanaji Sawant.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Congress leaders Milind Deora, Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel | Milind Deora Twitter
Follow us on

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in connection with a public health issue. Immediately after that Congress leader and former union minister Milind Deora along with former minister Varsha Gaikwad and party MLA Amin Patel had a short meeting with Mr Shinde. These two meetings led to a debate in the state political circles.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr Thackeray’s meeting was related to public health issues. The meeting was also attended by the public health minister Mr Tanaji Sawant.

CMO’s statement has scoffed at the rumours that Mr Thackeray had met Mr Shinde to extend his party’s support to BJP-Shinde camp-RPI nominee Mr Murji Patel in the Andheri East by-election.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC elections, a Litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena & BJP to win...
article-image

On the other hand, Deora after the meeting in a tweet said, ‘’ I met Chief Minister @mieknathshinde of Maharashtra today and discussed on @mybmc residential tenants, BIT Chawl tenants, permanent houses for police and sweepers, redevelopment of Dharavi.’’

Ms Gaikwad said they have demanded that the hike in rent in houses of BMC residential tenants and BIT chawl tenants should be withdrawn. 

Mr Deora also through his tweet has hinted that the meeting was not political but on issues related to the city.

Read Also
'Big relief': Thackeray faction candidate Rutuja Latke after HC asks BMC to accept her resignation...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andheri by-poll: Thackeray-led party objects to non inclusion of key information by BJP nominee...

Andheri by-poll: Thackeray-led party objects to non inclusion of key information by BJP nominee...

MSRDC invites bids for appointment of consultants for two expressways

MSRDC invites bids for appointment of consultants for two expressways

Passenger forced to cross track entitled to compensation if hit by train: Bombay HC

Passenger forced to cross track entitled to compensation if hit by train: Bombay HC

Mumbai updates: Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at 'Varsha'

Mumbai updates: Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at 'Varsha'

Mumbai: BMC's disaster management cell to teach rescue techniques in five-day training programme

Mumbai: BMC's disaster management cell to teach rescue techniques in five-day training programme