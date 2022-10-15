Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray and Milind Deora-led delegation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Congress leaders Milind Deora, Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel | Milind Deora Twitter

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in connection with a public health issue. Immediately after that Congress leader and former union minister Milind Deora along with former minister Varsha Gaikwad and party MLA Amin Patel had a short meeting with Mr Shinde. These two meetings led to a debate in the state political circles.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr Thackeray’s meeting was related to public health issues. The meeting was also attended by the public health minister Mr Tanaji Sawant.

CMO’s statement has scoffed at the rumours that Mr Thackeray had met Mr Shinde to extend his party’s support to BJP-Shinde camp-RPI nominee Mr Murji Patel in the Andheri East by-election.

On the other hand, Deora after the meeting in a tweet said, ‘’ I met Chief Minister @mieknathshinde of Maharashtra today and discussed on @mybmc residential tenants, BIT Chawl tenants, permanent houses for police and sweepers, redevelopment of Dharavi.’’

Ms Gaikwad said they have demanded that the hike in rent in houses of BMC residential tenants and BIT chawl tenants should be withdrawn.

Mr Deora also through his tweet has hinted that the meeting was not political but on issues related to the city.