Mumbai: Ahead of BMC elections, a Litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena & BJP to win Andheri East by-election | ANI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and BJP, which is playing a second fiddle to Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the state government, face a litmus test in the Andheri East assembly by-election slated for November 3. The by-election is taking place after the allotment of new names and symbols to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Shinde-led Shiv Sena especially after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government following the Shinde led a rebellion and the formation of the government by Shinde camp along with BJP in the state.

It will be a fight between Thackeray-led party nominee Rutuja Latke, the wife of former Shiv Sena legislator late Ramesh Latke, and BJP candidate Murji Patel who had contested as an independent but lost to Ramesh Latke in the 2019 elections. Shinde camp failed to get the seat as BJP was the natural claimant. The thackeray-led party will have to step up outreach to the voters with its new symbol flaming torch as for the last 33 years the Shiv Sena had elected all elections on bow and arrow which has been frozen by the poll panel.

As far as the Thackeray-led party is concerned, NCP, Congress, CPI and other like-minded parties have extended their support. It proposes to encash sympathy in addition to mobilising votes from Muslims whose presence is sizeable in the constituency.

Furthermore, the Thackeray-led party is geared up to reach out to the voters projecting a victim card due to alleged treachery by Shinde with the tacit support from Maha Shakti, the BJP. Winning a by-election is quite key for the Thackeray-led party with the flaming torch as a new symbol ahead of upcoming BMC elections. The thackeray-led party will also play up the Marathi Manoos card.

Yuva Sena chief Mr Aaditya Thackeray termed the by-election as a fight between humanity and khokasur (disloyal). On the other hand, former minister and Thackeray-led party MLA Mr Ravindra Waikar said ‘’Our candidate will be elected with 65 percent votes. Who told BJP that Rituja Latke has no sympathy? There is no point in speaking if they don’t realise that after an elected representative dies their family gets sympathy votes. BJP and Shinde led party created many problems but despite that Ms Latke’s victory is certain.’’

On the other hand, for BJP with the Shinde camp and RPI, the by-election is crucial to actively pursue Mission 2022 and thereby attain power in BMC. However, BJP will have to work hard for the transfer of votes from Shinde camp supporters especially Marathi Manoos. In addition, BJP will have to counter the sympathy factor which is in favour of Ms Latke. The Mumbai BJP chief Mr Ashish Shelar faces a major challenge as for him Mr Patel’s victory will be a prelude to the party winning the BMC election and defeating the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Mr Shelar declared that Mr Patel would win with a margin of 25,000 votes.

State BJP chief Mr Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that ‘’Thackeray led party’s flaming torch is in the hands of the Congress who insulted Savarkar and NCP's clock is on it. So voting for Uddhav Sena means voting for Congress-NCP. In such a situation, the traditional voter of the alliance will not vote for Uddhav Sena. Murji Patel, the candidate of Shiv Sena alliance of BJP and Balasaheb will be elected in this election.’’

Meanwhile, the Shinde-led party spokesperson and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar refuted Aaditya’s charges. ‘’Mr Murji Patel is a local candidate. His popularity can be seen by looking at the crowd gathered at today's rally. Mr Aditya Thackeray is only doing politics of sympathy. They are also responsible for freezing our 'Dhanushyaban' (bow and arrow),’’ he claimed.