Maharashtra: Aheri Police Busts IPL Betting Racket In Gadchiroli; Case Registered | FPJ

The Aheri police in Gadchiroli have busted a gang that was accepting bets from people on a bogus gambling app on the ongoing IPL cricket matches.

Superintendent of Police Gadchiroli, Nilotpal had directed the police stations across the district to take strict action to curb the illegal betting on IPL as the IPL season has started in the country.

Online Betting App And Cash Seized In Aheri Raid

On Saturday after receiving reliable information about those involved in gambling on IPl matches in Aheri area, a raid was conducted at a guest house in Aheri and it was found that bets were being accepted online through a bogus app platform nice.7777.fun on IPL cricket matches. Four mobile phones and cash of Indian currency amounting to Rs 9,420 were recovered from the possession of two persons identified as Nikhil Durge and Asif Shaikh from the spot.

Read Also Mahadev Online Book Promoters Plan To Relocate Betting Business From Dubai To Zimbabwe

Key Players And Investigations In Maharashtra Gambling Case

The police took both the accused into confidence and interrogated them and further investigation revealed that one Irfan Iqbal Shaikh and Sandeep Gudpawar were running the said racket and Nikhil Durge and Asif Shaikh, were acting as agents, along with other agents identified as Nikhil Gundawar, Praneet Sriramwar, Akshay Ganmukalwar, Farman Sheikh. , Fardin Pathan

A case has been registered under sections of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act at police station in Aheri against ten persons and so far four persons are being questioned by the police.