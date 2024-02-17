MP: BMS Annual Convention Today

Meeting of the state executive committee of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day 23rd annual convention of the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will be held here from Saturday. Media in-charge Dilip Chauhan and Ravi Rathore said that the meeting of the state executive committee of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh started on Friday regarding the event.

On the inauguration occasion, state president of state Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Sanjay Singh, all India vice-president KP Singh, all India general secretary Ravindra Himate, all India organising secretary Ramnath Ganesha, all India executive member and head of Madhya Pradesh Women’s Marriage Sandhya Mishra, central region organising secretary Sunil Kirvai, state general secretary Madhukar Sawale lit the lamp and started the meeting by garlanding the photographs of Mother India, Lord Vishwakarma and Dantopant Thengadi.

Many prominent officials of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh were present on the occasion. In the meeting, the state general secretary presented the report and finance secretary treasurer Umesh Sharma presented information about income and expenditure. A Shobha Yatra will start from Ranoji’s Chhatri at Ramghat at 3 pm on February 17, which will pass through the main roads of the city and will conclude in a meeting in front of Dewas Gate, Old Madhav College.