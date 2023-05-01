MP: BJP workers, public watch 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

SENDHWA: The 100th episode of Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” was collectively watched by hundreds of government workers and MP Gajendra Singh Patel at Lions Community Hall on Sunday. Patel said that PM Modi’s programme has brought many positive changes in the country.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that few workers also spoke about the problems of the city or with governmental schemes. Municipal president Basantibai Yadav, district president Lata Patel, S Veera Swami, Vikas Arya, Laxmi Sharma, Mohan Joshi, Sitaram Patel, Rahul Pawar, Bunty Jamre and others were also present.

Spokesperson Sunil Agarwal conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Mandal president Rahul Pawar.

LED's installed across town

NALKHEDA: Bharatiya Janata Party workers of urban and rural areas listened and watched the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme broadcast on Sunday. The 100th episode of the programme was watched through LEDs at 11:00 am in booths across the town. Leaders like MLA Rana Vikram Singh, city council president representative Vijay Soni and others attended the programme.

Similarly, BJP district minister Mukesh Lodha, BJP district office minister Mohanlal Nagar, BJP mandal president Pawan Vedia and others attended it in rural areas of Nalkheda.

People in remote hill panchayats watch telecast

KHARGONE: The 100th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme “Mann Ki Baat” was also watched in the remote hill panchayats of Khargone district on Sunday.

People were also found watching the programme on their laptops in open fields. PM Modi said in the programme that "Mann Ki Baat" has become a powerful medium to learn from the qualities of others.

Modi also expressed gratitude for the letters and messages from the listeners. He also thanked All India Radio, MyGov and electronic media associates for reaching out the programme to the people of the country without commercial breaks.

BJP workers watch programme at 10 places

KUKSHI: Public watched the 100th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Man Ki Baat" programme on Sunday. Bharatiya Janat Party workers also watched at 10 different places in the city. City council president Relam Chauhan, Shivpal Arya from Gandhwani, Mandal president Lokesh Chauhan, councillor representative Laxman Baghel was present as in charge of the programme.

BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar said that former MLA Mukamsingh Kirade, Ajay Dasondhi, Mahila Morcha president Kavita Sachin Bhavsar, city vice president Pawan Rawat, ward 4 councillor Devram Mukati and others also attended the programme.