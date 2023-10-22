MP: BJP Replaces Sitting MLA Kannoje With Murli Bhanwara In Bagli

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Saturday declared its candidate for Bagli assembly constituency. With this, party announced its candidates in all five constituencies in the district.

As per the list, BJP replaced sitting MLA Pahar Singh Kannoje with Murli Bhanwara as its candidate in Bagli. The decision to deny ticket to Pahar Singh Kannoje came as a surprise to many within the party. The BJP believes that Murli Bhanwara's candidacy will better represent the interests of the people in Bagli.

According to sources, party was upset with his strange working style and had given negating feedback which went against him. Many videos of Kannoje also went viral in the past as well.

BJP has now given ticket to Murli Bhanwara, who has been Acharya at various places in Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Kannoje, despite being a retired police officer, had made absurd statements many times. Not only this, he had also raised slogans against then BJP leader Deepak Joshi. He has also been accused of acting arbitrarily in the constituency and interfering in government work.

A big scam in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has also been exposed in his assembly, which is being investigated by the Lokayukta. It is believed that due to all these reasons his popularity decreased in the area and that is the reason behind party denying him ticket.

DEWAS DISTRICT

Sonkatch Rajesh Sonkar Sajjan Singh Verma

Dewas Gayatri Raje Puar P Choudhary

Hatpipliya Manoj Choudhary RS Baghel

Khategaon Ashish Sharma Deepak Joshi

Bagli Murali Bhanwara Gopal Bhonsale

Read Also Indore: Man Attacked With Stone For Telling Youth Not To Perform Stunt Near Garba Pandal

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)