MP: BJP hell-bent to end reservation in Khargone, says Former Union minister Arun Yadav

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union minister Arun Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to abolish reservations for Dalits and other backward castes.

Addressing a programme held at Kasrawad Mandi in Khargone district on the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, an architect of the Indian Constitution, Yadav urged the poor and underprivileged to speak up for their rights in the spirit of Dr Ambedkar.

Sachin Yadav, a former cabinet minister and Kasrawad MLA, and other top Congress leaders from the Khargone area were also present.

Yadav stated that the BJP and its state government do not believe in Dr Ambedkar's Constitution for the development of the people. The BJP and its regimes pose the greatest threat to this Constitution. Yadav claimed that the BJP was hell-bent on abolishing reservations.

Former cabinet minister Sachin Yadav also addressed the programme and asked Dalits to raise their voice to protect their rights.

Yadav said that the rights given by Babasaheb to the Dalits, the deprived and the poor in the BJP do not believe in the Constitution drafted by him. The BJP and its governments are determined to abolish these rights. The rights of Dalits are in danger today. Now we have to fight to protect their rights.

