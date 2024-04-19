MP: Bhojshala Survey Continues Amid Friday Prayers

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Dhar’s Bhojshala complex continued smoothly on the 29th day on Friday as directed by the High Court. Despite the Muslim community's Friday prayers, the ASI team commenced work promptly at noon. Muslim community member Abdul Samad recommended delaying the purchase of new machines until the court gave its approval, emphasising the continuing objection process.

According to Gopal Sharma of the Hindu side, southward excavation and debris removal progressed, alongside pillar counting, particularly noting those adorned with distinct images. Various shapes and types of pillars were documented. The team, comprising sketchers and photographers, diligently executed tasks. However, completion of the survey by April 29 appears unlikely.

Consequently, an extension from the High Court seems probable. Efforts reflect a collaborative endeavour, acknowledging diverse perspectives while adhering to legal directives. The survey's meticulous nature underscores a commitment to comprehensive documentation and preservation. As deliberations continue, stakeholders remain engaged, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.