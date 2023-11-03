MP: Auto Driver Enters Burhanpur Assembly Poll Race

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver and mechanic Umar Khan has thrown his hat into the election fray by running as a candidate for the Jai Prakash Janata Dal in the upcoming assembly elections from Burhanpur assembly constituency. Khan, hailing from Khanka ward in Burhanpur, has taken this step as he believes that the condition of the city's roads has deteriorated significantly and the current leadership has failed to address the issue.

Frustrated by the neglect of the roads and the plight of common people, he has decided to contest the election, hoping to bring about much-needed change. Khan's campaign strategy is marked by its simplicity. Lacking substantial financial resources, he has resorted to personally meeting and appealing to the people of Burhanpur. His plea to the citizens is straightforward: "I am your son, help me make a difference". Umar emphasises that his background as an auto driver and mechanic allows him to connect with the daily struggles of common people and he aspires to address their concerns if elected. His financial affidavit submitted to the Election Commission reveals that he has Rs 40,000 in cash and Rs 10,000 in a bank account.

He possesses a 175-square-foot ancestral house valued at Rs 3 lakh and drives his own three-seater auto, which costs Rs 90,000. Khan's remarkable journey, driven by a genuine desire for change and improvement, has captured the attention of the residents of the city and his candidacy serves as a reminder of the power of grassroots democracy and the aspirations of individuals to make a meaningful impact in their communities.