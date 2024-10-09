 MP ATS Seizes Pistols, Gun Barrels; One Arrested In Illegal Arms Operation In Indore
Anti-Terrorist Squad officials are trying to trace the people associated with the illegal gun trade who work as couriers and provide logistics support.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal/Indore: The Madhya Pradesh ATS seized two pistols, 200 gun barrels, and other parts used in the illegal manufacture of firearms from Indore and arrested a 33-year-old man, an official said on Tuesday. "The pistols and gun barrels were brought from Surat.

The arrested accused, identified as Nepal Singh, is associated with the inter-state group of arms smugglers," police stated. Anti-Terrorist Squad officials are trying to trace the people associated with the illegal gun trade who work as couriers and provide logistics support.

An FIR was registered in Bhopal under the Arms Act, the official said. The investigation disclosed that Sikligars (who are involved in arms making) residing in Dhar, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur districts of Madhya Pradesh were procuring high-quality gun barrels, other parts, and raw materials used in illegal arms manufacturing, and selling them, according to police.

In March, the ATS raided an illegal arms factory in Khargone and arrested four accused associated with the inter-state network and seized more than 800 high-quality barrels and other material. Since January this year, 22 illegal arms factories have been destroyed in these districts, and a large number of illegal arms manufacturing materials and equipment, including barrels and grinders, have been seized. Additionally, 498 illegal pistols, 98 cartridges have been recovered, and 72 accused have been arrested.

