MP: Annual Function Of Lokmanya Tilak Science And Commerce College Held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Know India, believe in India, become India and make India, Dr Sadanand Sapre, a member of the all India executive of Pragya Pravah said in a special lecture on 'India of Youth’s Dreams'. In the lecture organised in the five-day annual festival 'Jaytu Bharatam-2024' at Lokmanya Tilak Science and Commerce College, Dr Sapre, in his address, urged the students to join the main stream of the country’s development as per the Indian knowledge tradition and to preserve the heritage of ancient knowledge and science.

Various sports and cultural activities were conducted in the festival. Sports activities like kabaddi, volleyball, cricket, tug of war, badminton and sitoliya etc were conducted for the students. Under ‘Kala Prakatpan’, activities like clay modelling, poster making, best from waste, instant dish, mehendi, singing and poetry recitation were organised.

The closing ceremony of the annual festival was inaugurated by Shri Lokmanya Tilak Cultural Trust and Education Committee chairman Kishore Khandelwal, secretary Vishwanath Soman, chief executive officer Girish Bhalerao and college principal Dr Shailesh Tripathi by lighting the lamp. The students presented various cultural presentations, in which ‘Jayatu Bharatam’ group dance was noteworthy. In the closing ceremony, winners and talented students in sports and cultural activities were awarded.