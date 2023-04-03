MP: Anganwadi workers gherao BJP office over pending demands in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi workers gheraoed BJP’s Dhar office on Monday demanding fulfillment of their long-pending demands of better wages and government recognition.

A large number of striking Anganwadi workers walked up to BJP office along with children in scorching heat and handed over a memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh to district president (BJP) Rajeev Yadav.

They said that despite long strike government had not only turned a deaf ear but was also threatening them of punitive action. They also resolved to continue the strike till their demands were met.

They walk village to village for implementation of government schemes. But their hard work remains unrecognized. Anganwadi workers have been tasked with implementation of Laldi Behna Scheme. Yadav patiently heard their grievances and assured to apprise senior official. Sources claimed that a few workers have returned to work due to fear of sacking. District panchayat president Sardar Singh Medha was also present.