MP: Alot civic chief takes charge 20 days after results

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Mamta Vimal Kumar Jain finally took charge as president of the Municipal Council Alot on August 30, days after the declaration of election results. The swearing-in- ceremony of the newly elected council was held on August 20 when vice-president and most of the councillors also took the oath. But Jain didnít assume charge of office owing to incomplete documentation.

The result of the elections to the municipal council Alot was declared on August 10 in which 9 BJP councillors won in the 15-member civic body.

CMO Chandra Shekhar Soni marked his presence during the swearing-in ceremony. One BJP and 4 Congress councillors remained absent.

Jain while extending gratitude towards citizens, appealed to all councillors to cooperate in the development of the city. Cleanliness and hygiene in public places still remain among many key challenges before the municipal chief.

Removing encroachment on government land and shifting the vegetable market is among several challenges. Providing basic facilities to citizens will remain among the top priorities besides cleanliness.