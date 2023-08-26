MP: Agar Boy Makes It To Harvard World Record | Photo by Pexels

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Uddeshya Shrivastav, from Barod town of Agar district, has brought laurels to the city by making it to the prestigious Harvard Book of World Record in the world's youngest director, story writer, cinematographer (short drama) category.

‘The Last Wink’, a short film directed by Uddeshya (at just 13 years of age) was nominated in world renowned film festivals ‘Clapperboard Golden Festival Brazil’, ‘First Time Film Makers Global Network UK’ and “One Earth Award’ Bengaluru, India.

With his high motivation, perseverance and dedication at such an early age, he earlier made it to India Book of Records. Shrivastav also worked as a child artiste in the Hindi film 7- Saath with Bollywood cinestar Mukesh Khanna. Besides this, he also completed the Diploma in Film Making conducted by ‘New York Film Academy’ in Paris (France) at just 15 years.

He has been voluntarily directing short films for creating mass awareness under cleanliness campaign by IMC (Indore Municipal Corporation). Shrivastav’s father has been practicing as an advocate at High Court Bench, Indore while his mother worked as an assistant eye doctor. The collector heaped praises on the Agar boy for his outstanding talent and achievement at such a young age.

