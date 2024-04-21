MP: Admin, Villagers At Loggerheads Over Ambedkar Statue Installation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions have erupted in the serene village of Jetpura near Dhar as the administration and villagers find themselves at loggerheads over the installation of a statue honouring Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the revered architect of the Indian Constitution. The administration contends that the statue was erected without proper authorisation, citing the ongoing model code of conduct ahead of Lok Sabha elections and external pressure.

However, villagers vehemently assert that they obtained permission from the gram panchayat before installation, emphasising the role of local governance in the decision-making process. The focal point of the dispute lies at a triangular space along the Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Jetpura village, where residents, including sarpanch Vardi Bhai Dabur, placed a modest statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

SDM Roshni Patidar promptly intervened, demanding the statue's removal on grounds of procedural irregularities. In response to the SDM's directive, sarpanch Dabur revealed that the village had secured an NOC four months earlier and had diligently followed the guidelines outlined in the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996. Consequently, he argues, the statue is legally protected from removal. Engaging with various villagers to gauge public sentiment, Santosh Sisodia, a resident, issued a staunch warning against any attempts to dismantle the statue. He emphasised that any such action would be met with strong opposition, even if it meant facing legal repercussions.