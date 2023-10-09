MP: Admin All Set To Enforce Mode Code Of Conduct

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With the model code of conduct coming into force on Monday, the district administration has swung into action for the strict enforcement of the code.

Banners and posters related to election campaigns have been taken out along with the defacement of properties in the town.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma said that the Election Commission has set the polling date in six assembly constituencies including Khargone, Kasrawad, Maheshwar, Badwah, Bhikangaon and Bhagwanpura on November 17. The counting of votes is going to take place on December 3.

He said that during the model code of conduct in force, bhoomi pujan and inauguration of developmental works by any political party are prohibited. Party office-bearers and their representatives will not be allowed to announce new policies. Apart from this, it would be necessary to seek permission from the administration for taking out processions and conducting public events, he added.

The collector said that for the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, the administrative officials have swung into action. With the release of the final voters’ list, the administration is going to focus on increasing security facilities at the polling stations, he said.

