MP: Accountant Siphons Off Rs 1.30 Cr From Agriculture Firm, Arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who worked as an accountant at a firm located in Chimanganj Mandi, defrauded the firm of more than Rs 1.30 crore in his five years of service. The accountant was so clever that he used to write the amount of deposit and expenditure correctly but made mistakes in the total. The firm operator complained it to the SP, after which the Chimanganj Mandi police registered a case against the accountant and detained him. Police said that complainant Hemant Kumar (34), son of Kanhaiyalal Sindhi, a resident of Tirupati Solitaire, has three firms named Jai Maa Ambe Traders, Onion Company and Harish Garlic for buying and selling grains in the agricultural produce market Chimanganj.

Accused Shivam (24), son of Umesh Rathore, a resident of Lalbai-Phoolbai Marg, who worked as an accountant there since 2019, embezzled an amount of Rs 1,30,10,000. Hemant Kumar had reached the SP office and given a complaint in this regard and after investigation, Chimanganj police registered a case against Shivam under Sections 409, 420 of the IPC and arrested him. Police said that Shivam Rathore used to keep track of the income and expenditure of the three firms.

He used to enter the amount of income and expenditure correctly but used to make mistakes in the total. Firm operators only tallied income and expenditure figures. Due to this, no one had any doubt and Shivam used to keep the difference amount.

On April 15, when the firm director asked Shivam to purchase the crop, he said that he did not have the money. On this the firm director said that the money had been given two days ago, where it went, show the accounts. When Shivam showed him the calculations, he found an error of Rs 20 lakh in the total. When the firm operator reconciled the accounts of the old bills, the amount went above Rs 1 crore. When Shivam could not give any answer to this, the firm operator approached the SP and formally complained about fraud.