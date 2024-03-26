MP: 85-Year-Old Man Killed With Sharp Pointed Stone In Jawad, Grandson Held |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a grandson allegedly killed his 85-year-old grandfather in Patan village of Singoli police station area on Sunday morning. According to sources, the accused, identified as Kamlesh Gurjar, reportedly attacked his grandfather Mohanlal Gurjar with a sharp pointed object on a farm.

The incident occurred when complainant Hokum Gurjar was on his way to meet his elder brother, Mohanlal. He found Mohanlal and Kamlesh engaged in a quarrel. Watchmen Sukhlal and Jodhraj Gurjar arrived at the scene, but Kamlesh fled after striking his grandfather on the head with a sharp pointed stone. Due to severe injuries around his head, Mohanlal died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, station in-charge BL Bhabar reached the spot, inspected the area, and promptly formed a team to arrest the accused. Kamlesh was apprehended and taken into custody.

Station in-charge Bhabar said that Kamlesh Gurjar has been arrested in connection with the incident. A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Youth electrocuted, another drowns

A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted on Monday in Bakhatpura village in Badnawar.

According to the information, the deceased, identified as Kuldeep Patidar died of electric shock while he was taking water from a water tanker. He got electrocuted due to a fault in the electric motor installed in the water tanker. About two to three other persons also received shock while they took out water from the tanker.

Kuldeep was a medical student in Indore. He came to his village during the Holi holidays.

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth identified as Vishal Yadav died after drowning in a well in Manasa village under Kanwan police station.

According to the information, Yadav had gone to take a bath from a well located on Siloda Road, two kilometres away from the village. His motorcycle and mobile were found lying near the well. Despite searching, no traces of his body were found. Subsequently, the SDRF team from Dhar was called for a search operation and recovered the body. The police sent the body for post-mortem in Badnawar Hospital and handed it over to the family members.