MP: Bus Carrying Devotees Overturns In Dhar, 15 Injured | FP Photo

Dhar/Kukshi: A bus carrying devotees from Ranapur to Koteshwar Dham Nisarpur in Kukshi overturned near Talanpur police station, leaving 15 people injured. They were travelling for Asthi Visarjan when the bus (MP 45 ZC 7154) met with an accident, reportedly due to a tyre burst.

Upon receiving the information, TI Kukshi Rajesh Yadav and his team promptly reached the scene. They rescued the injured passengers and swiftly transferred them to the hospital using emergency services (108). Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, and all the passengers were currently receiving treatment and were in stable condition.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, who has been detained and the bus has been impounded.

In another road accident on Mandav Road in Dhar district's Gyanpura village on Monday night, two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries. The victims were identified as Deepu Sindhi and Ankit.

The group, travelling from Maheshwar to Dhar via Mandav, met with the accident near Gyanpura.

The injured, identified as Pramod, Prakash, Mehul, Ravi and Atharva, were rushed to Indore for medical treatment. The severity of the crash led to the immediate demise of the two, with their bodies extracted from the wreckage by villagers.

Upon receiving the information, the police station in-charge of Mandav, Abhay Nem, along with his team, promptly reached the accident site. The injured were initially transported to the district hospital before being referred to Indore for further treatment.