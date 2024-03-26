MP: Newly-Married Woman Raped On Pretext Of ‘Lift’ In Gwalior; Case Registered | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped a newly-married woman in Kampu area of Gwalior district on pretex of offering a lift. The incident occured 12 days ago but came to light on Tuesday after the victim's husband lodged a complaint against the accused, said Girwai police.

In fact, 22-year-old married woman living in Shinde Ki Chhawni area of Gwalior was raped by a known person identified as Puran Gurjar about 12 days ago late at night.

As per the victim, “I had visited Arogya Dham on the day of the incident. At the Arogya Dham, I met an old acquaintance Puran Gurjar who offered me a lift home. As I knew him, I agreed and sat in his car.

Under the pretext, the young man took me to a room at Sikandar Kampu 13th Battalion and revealed his true face. He forcibly raped him and threatened to kill my husband if I opened my mouth.”

According to information, the victim got married to a truck driver only a year ago. Due to the nature of his job, the husband remains away from home for a long time.

After he returned home on the occasion of Holi, she told her husband about the entire incident. The husband then took his wife to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station.

As per Girwai police station, a criminal case has been registered against the accused on the basis of the couple’s complaint. An investigation has been started in the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.