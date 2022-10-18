MP: 8 more road-side dhabas selling illicit liquor razed in Jaora

JAORA (RATLAM): In continuance of the massive drive against illicit liquor and drug mafia, officials of district administration and police carried out a massive demolition drive against the 'drug-mafia' by demolising eight dhabas again for illegally serving liquor and drugs to customers on Sunday here in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh.

Giving information, SDM Himanshu Prajapati told that under the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 29 roadside dhabas were demolished for operating illegal liquor & drug business on Saturday. In a 7 hours-long drive that started at 9 am and continued till 4 pm on Sunday, eight other dhabas were removed from Sohangarh and Luhari area since their owners were involved in illegal liquor trade in the presence of SDM Himanshu Prajapati and the superintendent of police Abhishek Anand. Till now, as many as 36 such dhabas built at Rs 4.3 crore have been razed. These dhabas had been constructed without prior permission.

IPS CSP Abhishek Anand told that as many as 38 dhabas have been demolished till Sunday for serving illicit liquor, illegal sand storage, misuse of domestic gas, illegal construction and possession of wild animals. The administration would continue to take action against illicit liquor and drug business in future. During action, SDM, superintendent of police accompanied by naib tehsildar Piploda Chandan Tiwari, industrial police station in-charge Prakash Gadaria, Luhari-Sohangarh panchayat members besides police forces and patwari were also present.