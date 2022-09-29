MP: 6-yr-old dies of electrocution in Garba pandal in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, one six-year-old child died of electrocution in a Garba pandal in Khargone town.

The incident was reported at around 9.15 pm on Thursday at Vidhyut Nagar situated Garba pandal where deceased Divyansh, 6, son of Manoj Kushwah, went to see Garba along with his grandmother, police said.

Eye-witnesses informed that Divyansh got high voltage electric shock after he came in contact with an iron pole. People who were present there took him to the nearby hospital in a serious condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

People informed that electric light strings are hung on iron poles, raising possibilities that some loss connection of live wire might have touched the pole.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom spread in the area after the incident. Police also lodged a case in the matter and began an investigation.

Along with this, from the point of view of security, Navdurga Utsav committees were instructed by the administration to improve the system in the pandals. So that this type of incident does not happen again.