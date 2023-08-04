MP: 30 Foreign Students Visit KV, IIT-Indore

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): 30 students from 13 countries went on an educational tour to Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore on Thursday. The students came from countries like Japan, Indonesia, Egypt, the US, Britain, Brazil and others.

The purpose of their visit to educational institutions in India was to become aware of the Indian education system. All visiting students were welcomed in the school by applying Tilak, giving flowers according to Indian culture and tradition and through a melodious welcome song.

All the students were taken for a tour of the school. In this, the newly-constructed astronomy laboratory was shown. Students from different countries got mutual acquaintance with the students of class 9 to 12 of Kendriya Vidyalaya and exchanged ideas about the characteristics and education system of each other’s country. Acting Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Dheeraj Vyas welcomed all students and informed them about Indian education system.

