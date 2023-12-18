MP: ₹2.5L Stolen From House At Danigate In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown person committed theft in a house located on Vishweshwar Mahadev’s street in Danigate and stole Rs 2.5 lakh from a Godrej locker. The special thing is that neither the lock of Godrej was broken nor the jewellery kept in the locker was stolen. Mahakal police registered the report after three days.

Karan, son of Jagdish Bharti, a resident of Pandyakhedi Trivedi Colony, Maksi Road, said that his mother Meera Bharti lives in a rented house on Vishweshwar Mahadev’s street, Danigate. Karan had bought a new house in Trivedi Colony and got the money for its registration by selling jewellery and kept the remaining Rs 2.5 lakh in the Godrej locker of his mother’s house on November 26.

Karan said that jewellery worth about Rs 1.25 lakh was also kept in this locker. When the time came for registration on December 13, he talked to his mother and only on her insistence he went to check the money kept in the locker. When he opened the locks of the Godrej locker and checked, Rs 2.5 lakh wrapped in polythene was not found, whereas jewellery kept was at the same place.

Karan said that his wife Tayyaba Bharti is a BAMS doctor and runs clinics in Bherunala and Trivedi Colony. Karan helps her and she lives alone in Vishveshwar Mahadev’s street. After keeping the money on December 13, her brother-in-law has visited the mother’s house about 4-5 times, he said.