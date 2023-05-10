MP: 21 tunnels to be built in Indore- Khandwa GC project, officers inspect site

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 tunnels will be built in between Patalpani to Mukhtyara section of Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project, said Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Western Railway.
Both--Mishra and MD of Rail India Technical and Economic service (RITES). inspected the site and reviewed the project in detail.
His visit comes after the strict instruction given by Chairman of Railway Board (CRB) AK Lahoti during the city visit last week.
Western Railway is giving a top priority in ironing-out the hurdles
coming in the way of progress of Indore-Khandwa GC project. In the
last visit CRB Lahoti has expressed deep anger over attitude of the
officers of the construction department of railway while dealing with
the Indore-Khandwa GC and Indore-Dahod new line project.
