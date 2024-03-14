 MP: 2 Dozen Primary School Kids Suffer Food Poisoning After Mid-Day Meal, Villagers Demand Action
The children were rushed to the Mahidpur Health Centre for treatment, where chaos ensued as their conditions deteriorated rapidly.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, as many as two dozen school children from a primary school in Amadikatan village, Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district, fell ill after consuming the midday meal, reportedly prepared with 'hard rice'. The children were rushed to the Mahidpur Health Centre for treatment, where chaos ensued as their conditions deteriorated rapidly.

Complaints ignored since past two years

According to villagers, complaints regarding the quality of the midday meals have been ignored for the past two years. They allege that the food, cooked at the house of the school teacher Juwan Singh Garsia (who is currently missing), was responsible for the illness. The teacher's wife, who prepares the meals, is suspected to have served hard rice with a foul smell, leading to the widespread illness among the children.

Children reciving medical care

Dr Arun Kushwaha, from the health centre, mentioned that an investigation is ongoing to confirm if the incident is indeed a case of food poisoning. He assured that all 24 children are stable and receiving proper medical care.

The incident has sparked outrage among the villagers and parents, who demand immediate action against those responsible for the lapse in food safety standards.

