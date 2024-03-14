Bhopal: MANIT To Leverage AI For Prenatal, Antenatal Care Of Expectant Women At Homes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of Artificial Intelligence of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) is developing an Artificial Intelligence-based device to provide prenatal and antenatal care to the expectant women at their homes with the objective of reducing MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate) and IMR (Infant Mortality Rate). The device named “AI Assisted for Maternal Care” will be especially useful for rural areas where pregnant women are often unaware of the care protocol and health facilities are not readily accessible. It will be able to perform routine tests like ultrasonography, which is a part of the protocol of the health department of the Government of India during pregnancy.

Doctors sitting in different cities will assess the condition of pregnant women from time to time with the help of the device and ensure that the necessary tests are done and medicines are taken. In case a complication arises, the device will assess its severity and suggest whether the patient needs to be taken to a civil or district hospital. It will even book an appointment with the doctor available nearby the patient and will transmit her history to the doctor.

The device will also connect to 108 in cases of emergency. The device is being developed in collaboration with AIIMS, under an MoU signed between the two institutions. MANIT will soon sign an MOU with the National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh. The project team is headed by the head of the AI Department and Dean, Research, MANIT, Professor Nilay Khare and includes Professors Kavita Khare and Sangeeta from the electronics department, besides students. Khare has told the Free Press the device will help to lower MMR and IMR of the state and help to keep mother and child healthy.

“We often see that pregnant women, especially in the rural areas, don't get proper treatment in time due to lack of poor facilities or manpower and that leads to complications and even deaths. So, we thought why not prepare an AI-based device to reduce infant and mother deaths and ensure proper treatment,” he said “We started the research work two months back. It will take around one and a half months to complete the project. We have completed a review of literature. We have also applied to industries and funding agencies,” Khare said, adding that “Asha or Anganwadi workers will be trained in using the device. The device will also be installed in 108 ambulances.”