MP: 2-day Regional Investors' Conference From March 1

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Regional Investors' Conference will be organised in Ujjain on March 1 and 2 at the Government Engineering College ground. Around 100 proposals to set up various industries are likely to be finalised during the event and bhumi poojan of many of them may also be held.

Rajesh Rathore, executive director, regional office of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Department Corporation Limited (MPIDC), gave detailed information about the event during a press conference here on Friday. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and district panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena were also present. Rathore said that Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa districts come under the regional office. Of the total industrial areas in the region, 11 are developed and seven are under development. In this, an area of 997.44 hectares has been developed and 1,902.58 hectares of land is under development. A total of 133.66 hectares of land is available for industrial development in Ujjain, online allotment of which will be done in the coming days.

The executive director said that the event will be organised in a decentralised manner. Even new industrialists will also be encouraged to set up industries. In the conference, the process of establishment of industries promoting dairy, food products, agriculture, film production, medical device and pharmacy and religious tourism will be facilitated. This will provide employment opportunities to the locals. Apart from this, a plan will be made to create a cluster for setting up newspaper printing machines in Nagjhiri, Rathore added.

As per the proposed programme, registration will start from 9.30 am. After this, the inaugural session will be organised in Avantika Hall of the college from 10.30 am. This will be followed by sessions on investment opportunities in MSMEs and start-ups from 2 pm onwards. A meeting will be organised with industrialists in the Malwa Hall from 1.45 pm to 3 pm. Besides, ‘Buyer-Seller Meet’ will be organised in Kshipra Hall. ‘Buyer-Seller Meet’ and thematic session will be organised on March 2 from 10.30 am. After this, a presentation on tourism with focus on religious tourism and film production equipment will be given in Avantika Hall. A discussion on opportunities and challenges of pharmaceutical and medical devices will be organised from 12 pm. After this, the concluding session will be held in Avantika Hall from 1.30 pm.

50% percent discount on vehicle registration

About 50 percent exemption of road tax and registration tax will be given on the sale of automobiles at Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair to be organised in the city.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Pathak said the trade fair will be organised jointly at Dussehra Maidan and the ground at PGBT College campus. The main attraction at the fair will be a 50 percent discount on RTO registration of vehicles. Among the shops allotted till date, automobile giants like Mercedes, MG, Nexa, Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai, Kia, Maruti and Honda are setting up shops in the fair. With this, the city residents will be able to purchase vehicles of different companies at one place. A total of 178 plots have been earmarked for automobile, electronics, food and bankers in the Dussehra Maidan.

Under the Vikram Trade Fair area, 182 shops have been constructed in the PGBT College campus and are being made available to various types of traders by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Major attractions in this include 50 well-equipped shops of folk colours and 40 shops of handloom and handicrafts. Apart from this, 14 separate shops in the food zone and 20 attractive swing areas in the swing zone have been made by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

All basic facilities like drinking water, electricity, toilets and adequate internal roads, fire fighters will be arranged.

Keeping in view the safety of the shopkeepers, goods and buyers coming to the fair, CCTV cameras will be installed and security guards will also be deployed. An exhibition of advanced technologies will also be organised by the department of horticulture, animal husbandry and agricultural welfare.

By making the fair a zero waste event, special efforts will be made to make it an cleanest event of longest duration.

Rainbow of cultural events

Vikramotsav will be organised on a grand scale from March 1 to April 9. Various cultural programmes will be organised for more than a month. Shriram Tiwari, director of Vikramaditya Research Institute, said that before the commencement of the Vikramotsav on March 1, a Kalash Yatra will be taken out from Government Girls College to the Research Institute campus. On the same day, a Vedic clock will be inaugurated at Varah Mihir Observatory Jantar Mantar and books based on Vikram Panchang, Arsh Bharat will also be released at Kalidas Academy.

The foundation stone of Veer Bharat Trust, a museum dedicated to the brilliance of India's timeless great heroes,will also be laid. A seminar on the justice of Vikramaditya will be organised in the Government Girls Post Graduate College.

Cultural programmes will be organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Bhajanamrit presentation will be given by Bhopal artiste Kanhaiya Mittal on March 1 at 7 pm. Samrat Vikramaditya investiture ceremony will also be organised, in which famous artists will be honoured. On March 6, an exhibition based on Arsh Bharat, Punarnava Ujjaini and Vikram period coins and stamps will be organised at Birla Bhawan. Chaurasi Mahadev Exhibition and dance drama centred on Ramayana will also be presented. Prabhu Shringar competition will also be organised in the temples with the help of Mahakal Temple Management Committee.

Mahadev Shilpakala Workshop will be organised at Ujjain Haat complex on March 7. After this, a dance drama based on Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga will be presented by actor and dancer Hema Malini and her troupe at the Polytechnic College ground at 8 pm. On March 8, a local musical presentation and laser show will be organised at the Polytechnic Ground by popular playback singer Amit Trivedi and his team as part of the Namami Mahadev Shankhnaad programme.