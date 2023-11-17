 MP: 18-Year-Old Girl Dead, 3 Injured In Road Accident In Badnawar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl died and three others, including a minor, were injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their auto rickshaw from the rear end.

The incident was reported on an intervening night of Thursday and Friday near Amodiya village between Bidwal village and Pithampur, Kanwan police said.

The deceased was identified as Madhubala Bagri, 18, while three others include her father Shambhulal, 42, mother Lalabai, 40, and younger brother Shivam, 16.

Police informed that the quartet were heading towards their village Bidwal in an autorickshaw to cast their vote at their native place.

After the accident, all four were brought to Badnawar civil hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, where doctors declared the girl dead on arrival, while all three injured were given first aid.

Police handed over the body after a post-mortem registered a case against an unidentified person and began an investigation into the matter.

