MP: 1000 security personnel deployed as Burhanpur admin continues crackdown against forest encroachers and those involved in Nepanagar police station attack

Burhanpur admin continues crackdown against forest encroachers and those involved in Nepanagar police station attack | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur administration and police action against forest encroachers and those who were involved in the attack on Nepanagar police station continued for the third day in a row on Monday.

The team reached Bakdi village of Nepanagar forest division of Burhanpur district on Monday morning and demolished 10 to 12 houses belonging to the encroachers here. About seven JCBs were pressed into action along with the deployment of 1000 security personnel.

The entire operation is being led by the superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha.

According to SP Lodha, encroachers have erected a huge number of dwellings and huts on forest land here as well. They are also cultivating on hundreds of acres of nearby forest property. The police administration will clear the forest land of any encroachments, and the forest department will plant saplings on it.

Encroachers have been active in the Nepanagar region for a long time, and their unlawful presence on forest land has been a source of disagreement for the forest department, as well as the police and district administration.

Earlier, the administration had attempted to persuade the encroachers through negotiations. The encroachers would surrender at first, but after a while, they would resume their illegal forestry activities.

Meanwhile, following the recent attack on Nepanagar police station personnel, the government and police have launched a major drive to clear all encroachments. DIG Tilak Singh and district collector Bhavya Mittal were also present during the action.

Three teams formed under the leadership of SP

On Monday morning, a force of about 1000 security personnel left for the Bakdi area. Three teams have been formed under the leadership of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha.

The first team includes SP Rahul Kumar Lodha who is leading in the sensitive area, Bakdi. While a team has been deployed on the Sewal - Bakdi road. Here encroachers are being monitored by stopping the common people from coming towards the seawall so that they may not run away from here. Apart from this, teams have also been deployed nearby.

Section 144 in force on the third day in Sewal

Section 144 is in force in village Sewal for the third day as well. 144 remains effective here from morning till late evening till the action of the force continues. The villagers are able to go out in the evening.