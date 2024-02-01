MP: 10 Injured In Collision Between Cars In Indore

Representative Photo

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10 persons were injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a car at Choral tehsil of Indore district. The accident was reported at 6.30 am on Thursday. Initially all the injured were taken to Madhya Bharat Hospital in Mhow and later all of them were referred to MY Hospital, Indore.

One of the passengers, Ramesh Prajapati, said that he along with 11 other people had come from Ahmedabad to Indore for a wedding. Following the wedding programme, they left for Ujjain after a Darshan at Omkareshwar. "At Choral, a car, coming from the front overtook a big vehicle, and while driving carelessly, it hit our car from the front."

According to Ramesh, the collision was so strong that people nearby reached there after hearing the sound. The villagers took us out of the car. By then, the car driver had run away from there with his car.

The villagers informed the police and 108 ambulance about the accident. After this, everyone was brought to Madhya Bharat Hospital.

The injured are identified as Dhiresh, 50, son of Nathulal; Manju, 46, wife of Ramesh; Ramesh, 50, son of Babulal; Tara, 30, wife of Pappu; Geeta, 35, wife of Mukesh; Sita, 35; Bhuri Bai, 95; Pooja, 25, wife of Anil; Reshma, 50, and a 24-year-old girl.

Bhuri Bai's condition is said to be critical as she suffered major injuries to her head and ribs in the accident.