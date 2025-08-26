MLA Golu Shukla Demands Closure Of Meat Shops Near Temples During Ganesh Festival |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Ganesh Utsav around the corner, Indore-3 MLA Golu Shukla has urged Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and the district administration to ensure that meat and liquor shops near temples remain closed during the festival.

Shukla said that on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, meat shops should either be completely shut or kept hidden from public view. He particularly highlighted the Khajrana Ganesh temple and Bada Ganpati area, stressing that no meat or liquor outlets should operate around prominent temples.

Read Also Probe Ordered Into Illegal Signboards Installation In Indore

‘During the 10 days of Ganesh Utsav starting August 27, I request the Mayor that meat shops remain completely closed,’ he stated.

Referring to public sentiment, BJP co-media in-charge Nitin Dwivedi said that many meat shops in Indore are located close to temples and devotees passing by often feel uncomfortable. ‘This creates a sense of impurity during fasting and religious observances,’ he added.

Indore Municipal Corporation has previously ordered closure of meat shops during major religious festivals. Earlier this year, shops remained shut on March 30 (Gudi Padwa/Cheti Chand), April 6 (Ram Navami), April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti) and May 12 (Buddha Jayanti). Similar restrictions were enforced last year as well.

Mayor’s appeal

Meanwhile, the Mayor has appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in an eco-friendly manner. He urged residents to adopt the ‘Mati Ganesh Abhiyan’ (Clay Ganesh campaign) and asked Ganesh committees to build pandals based on the 3R principle — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Pandals promoting cleanliness and sustainability will receive special recognition from the Municipal Corporation.