 MLA Golu Shukla Demands Closure Of Meat Shops Near Temples During Ganesh Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMLA Golu Shukla Demands Closure Of Meat Shops Near Temples During Ganesh Festival

MLA Golu Shukla Demands Closure Of Meat Shops Near Temples During Ganesh Festival

Indore Municipal Corporation has previously ordered closure of meat shops during major religious festivals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
MLA Golu Shukla Demands Closure Of Meat Shops Near Temples During Ganesh Festival |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Ganesh Utsav around the corner, Indore-3 MLA Golu Shukla has urged Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and the district administration to ensure that meat and liquor shops near temples remain closed during the festival.

Shukla said that on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, meat shops should either be completely shut or kept hidden from public view. He particularly highlighted the Khajrana Ganesh temple and Bada Ganpati area, stressing that no meat or liquor outlets should operate around prominent temples.

Read Also
Probe Ordered Into Illegal Signboards Installation In Indore
article-image

‘During the 10 days of Ganesh Utsav starting August 27, I request the Mayor that meat shops remain completely closed,’ he stated.

Referring to public sentiment, BJP co-media in-charge Nitin Dwivedi said that many meat shops in Indore are located close to temples and devotees passing by often feel uncomfortable. ‘This creates a sense of impurity during fasting and religious observances,’ he added.

FPJ Shorts
UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits
UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits
PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO
PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO
Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families
Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families
UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Indore Municipal Corporation has previously ordered closure of meat shops during major religious festivals. Earlier this year, shops remained shut on March 30 (Gudi Padwa/Cheti Chand), April 6 (Ram Navami), April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti) and May 12 (Buddha Jayanti). Similar restrictions were enforced last year as well.

Mayor’s appeal

Meanwhile, the Mayor has appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in an eco-friendly manner. He urged residents to adopt the ‘Mati Ganesh Abhiyan’ (Clay Ganesh campaign) and asked Ganesh committees to build pandals based on the 3R principle — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Pandals promoting cleanliness and sustainability will receive special recognition from the Municipal Corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty In Indore To Stay; Traders Cry Foul

Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty In Indore To Stay; Traders Cry Foul

Indore: RTO Seizes 18 Buses For Illegal Parking

Indore: RTO Seizes 18 Buses For Illegal Parking

Operation ‘Weedout’: Weed Is Costlier Then Heroin, Say Officials; DRI Seized Around 54 Kg Of...

Operation ‘Weedout’: Weed Is Costlier Then Heroin, Say Officials; DRI Seized Around 54 Kg Of...

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Receives ₹14 Crore Grant For Centre For Jain Studies

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Receives ₹14 Crore Grant For Centre For Jain Studies

Rituals Holds Deep Significance In Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana

Rituals Holds Deep Significance In Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana