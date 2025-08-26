Probe Ordered Into Illegal Signboards Installation In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has taken a tough stance on the illegal installation of boards in Chandan Nagar, announcing the formation of a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The Mayor directed that the committee submit its report within three days and warned that strict action would follow against those found responsible.

According to Bhargav, the irregularity occurred due to lapses by officials, including issuing oral instructions and later clearing bills without proper authorisation. ‘Prima facie, responsibility lies with the sub-engineer and executive engineer. Such acts not only violate rules but also cause financial loss to the Municipal Corporation,’ the Mayor said.

He also instructed municipal commissioner Shivam Verma to ensure that tough disciplinary action is taken against guilty officials. Stressing that accountability cannot be compromised, Bhargav noted that the incident highlights serious procedural negligence.

In addition to officials, questions have also been raised about the role of a corporator, who allegedly contacted the contractor directly to have the boards installed. ‘This too will be examined and strict action will be taken against everyone involved. I have already given clear instructions on this,’ Bhargav stated.

The Mayor made it clear that such unauthorised practices tarnish the credibility of the IMC and burden it with unnecessary expenses. He emphasised the need for transparency and adherence to proper procedures to avoid recurrence of such incidents. A controversy had erupted in Chandan Nagar area after unauthorised signboards bearing religious names were allegedly installed without the approval of the Indore Municipal Corporation. The matter surfaced when images of the boards went viral on social media, prompting strong political reactions and immediate administrative action.