Mission Raftaar: Delhi-Mumbai Railway Line Upgradation On Fast Track

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mission Raftaar, aimed at enhancing India's railway infrastructure, significant progress has been made towards upgrading the Delhi-Mumbai railway line. Spearheaded by the Indian Railways, the initiative seeks to boost train speed to over 160 km per hour, a substantial increase from the current 120 km per hour. First, the electrification system is being revamped with addition of a new 25 KVA capacity line alongside the existing set up.

This will boost efficiency and capacity of the power supply. The project has been divided into three phases. The phase one includes KEC International Company commencing the electrification, including installation of higher capacity power wires, new poles and panel interlocking. In the second phase, construction of boundary walls along the track perimeter will be taken up.

This initiative aims to mitigate the risk of accidents caused by stray animals accessing the railway line. Although the construction of boundary walls may inconvenience local farmers by restricting their movement, the Railways has implemented alternative measures.

Construction of under-bridges will facilitate farmers' passage to their fields, ensuring minimal disruption to their livelihoods. The final phase encompasses strengthening the track's foundation and augmenting sleeper depth to reduce vibrations during train operations. Additionally, installation of improved switch joints will enhance rail line monitoring.