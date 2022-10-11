'MiFi', better than industry, student invents easy-to-use WiFi

The 15-year-old innovator, Ishit Jain, with his MiFi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Changing the way things are normally done and bringing innovation to every home, a 15-year-old student has made a ‘MiFi’ at home. Making it affordable for everyone, his innovation and design has brought down the cost of a WiFi by 50 per cent. Meet Ishit Jain, a student of Class 11 at Colonel’s Academy, whose innovation is ready to help schools and students. He used simple device structures and even unused parts to build the device.

“I have my prototype ready and working. It works well, providing excellent range and speed,” Ishit said. He has also countered basic functional issues in usual WiFi-s sold in the market.

Mi-Fi is a short name for a pocket WiFi. It is a portable, wireless modem, mobile hotspot, or Internet dongle that connects any WiFi-enabled device (smartphone, laptop, or tablet) to the Internet through a mobile telephone network.

“A common problem we face with usual WiFi-s is that we need to carry wire additionally and they often get tangled up,” Ishit says. To cut down that problem, he has modified the design and made it easier for users.

‘Ease of use, simplified & with special features!’

‘Although there are a few commercial pocket WiFi-s already in the market, they aren’t very convenient to use. To use the usual WiFi, one has to carry an entire kit. You have to carry at least a data cable, a dongle, a SIM and a charger. However, in the MiFi I’ve made, things are a little more convenient. The MiFi is slim and easy to carry as everything is in-built. Only a normal data cable can connect the MiFi to your system. Adding another special feature, I’ve created a design in which the data cable which is connected with the device also charges it even while in use’

— Ishit Jain, Class 11 student