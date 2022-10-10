Indore: India’s first Centre of Excellence in Logistics comes up at DAVV

DAVV |

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh)

India’s first Centre of Excellence in Logistics has come up at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, in which going to train thousands of unemployed youth and professionals annually.

The centre is going to be run in collaboration with the Logistics Sector Skill Council, an autonomous body of the Government of India. Two memoranda of agreement (MoA) were signed between DAVV and the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC).

Institute of Engineering and Technology director Prof Sanjeev Tokekar said the Centre of Excellence in Logistics was notified last month. He said that it was going to be a first-of-its-kind centre in the country.

“The objective of the centre is to help working professionals from industries to enhance their logistics skills,” he said.

The centre also aims to conduct logistics skill training programmes and take up research and consultancy projects.

LSC intends to create human resources with necessary knowledge, skill and attitude for employment in logistics sector. LSC has designed many educational programmes with embedded apprenticeship training.

Centre of Excellence in Logistics will conduct degree and certificate programmes in collaboration with LSC. “Initially, one PG program MSc (Data Science for Logistics) is planned to start from academic session 2022-23 in the Centre of Excellence,” Tokekar said.

Two certificate programmes; Consignment Booking Assistant & Documentation Assistant of 310 hours each will also be conducted in year 2022.

Total fee of one trainee for one programme will be approximately Rs 13,000 which will be funded through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Hence, no fee will be charged from the trainee.

Apart from the above mentioned courses and programmes other short term certificate courses will also be conducted by the centre with the help and suggestion of LSC.

Why centre in Indore is crucial

This centre is crucial because of an approval by Union minister Nitin Gadkari for a Rs 400-crore multi-modal logistics hub near Betma. The hub will give a massive boost to trade and commerce in the region. For this, skilled workforce will be required. Perhaps, that is the reason why the state-run university in Indore has been chosen for setting up the Centre of Excellence in Logistics.

IET faculty member Nagendra Sohani said that logistics takes up about 15 per cent of the GDP which the government wants to bring down to 8-9 per cent to compete with developing nations. The Centre of Excellence in Logistics was going to play a major role in achieving that target, he added.