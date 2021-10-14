Mhow: Under anti-mafia campaign, gang making and selling adulterated petrol busted

Mhow: Under the anti-mafia campaign, Indore Police have recently busted a gang making and selling spurious petrol, thus cheating citizens and causing a loss of revenue to the state government. A Kishanganj police team, on Thursday, sealed the MP Bombay Petrol Diesel pump and Shivam Industries near Indore Road after finding adulteration in petrol and diesel.

The police team has also seized five tankers transporting spurious petrol and diesel to the petrol pump. Upon receiving complaints of fuel adulteration, the police team sprang into action and checked the four compartments of the tanker. The police also interrogated the operator of Shivam Industries. During questioning, he also admitted that hydrocarbon chemicals—which look and work like petrol and diesel—had been loaded into the tanker.

It was discovered that fuel oil, mixed hexagon, C-09, pentane and rubber process oil are procured from Mumbai at Shivam Industries. All these hydrocarbons are mixed in different proportions in a machine to make it look exactly like petrol and diesel. Hydrocarbons were found in five tanks. This action was led by additional superintendent of police Puneet Gehlod.

The police have registered a case against Shivam Industries owner Rakesh Agarwal, operator Chandraprakash Chintaman Pandey, tanker driver Suresh Kushwaha and Vijay Kumar Mundra under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC and Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:59 PM IST