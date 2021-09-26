Indore: In ongoing war against adulteration, 3K lt edible oil seized from two units

Indore

A joint team of Crime Branch and Food and Civil Supply department raided two oil packaging units in Palda area on suspicion that they were adulterating edibile oil. In all 3,000 litres of oil was seized from the two units.

The crime branch received a tip off that adulterated edibile was being supplied by M/s Atharva Enterprises and Chirag Enterprises. Both the units are owned by Manoj Jain.

The team also seized 294 litres of oil packets worth Rs 38,320.

Officials said that samples have been sent for examinationand if they are found to be adulterated, further action would be taken.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:23 PM IST