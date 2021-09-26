e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

Indore: In ongoing war against adulteration, 3K lt edible oil seized from two units

The crime branch received a tip-off that adulterated edibile was being supplied by M/s Atharva Enterprises and Chirag Enterprises. Both the units are owned by Manoj Jain.
Staff Reporter
Oil sample seized |

Oil sample seized |

Advertisement

Indore

A joint team of Crime Branch and Food and Civil Supply department raided two oil packaging units in Palda area on suspicion that they were adulterating edibile oil. In all 3,000 litres of oil was seized from the two units.

The crime branch received a tip off that adulterated edibile was being supplied by M/s Atharva Enterprises and Chirag Enterprises. Both the units are owned by Manoj Jain.

The team also seized 294 litres of oil packets worth Rs 38,320.

Officials said that samples have been sent for examinationand if they are found to be adulterated, further action would be taken.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal