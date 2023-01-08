Mhow: Two traders die as car falls in pit

PTI/Representative

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two Bohra traders died and two seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a culvert and fell into a pit on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The accident took place between Sendhwa and Julwania stretch on the Mumbai-Agra highway around 3:30 am. The traders were returning from Mumbai where they had gone to attend a wedding.

Police said that businessman Hussain Noori, Mustafa Baigwala, Raju, alias Murtuza and Quaid Hydari, all residents of Mhow, were returning from Mumbai in their car when they met with an accident near a petrol pump between Sendhwa Julwania. Mustafa Baigwala and Murtuza who were sitting on the front seats died in the accident. Noori and Hydari sustained serious injuries. They are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in Mhow and Indore. The two traders were buried in Dawoodi Bohra cemetery on Sunday.

Read Also Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Leaders from various nations arrive in Indore