Mhow: Tricolour vehicle rally taken out in Pithampur

The yatra covered a distance of about 20 km and youths could be seen riding their vehicles with the Tricolour in their hands.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a huge Tricolour vehicle rally was taken out in the industrial city of Pithampur on Sunday morning in which a large number of youths participated.

Former municipal president Devendra Patel, and all the leaders of the city, including former councillors, dignitaries, citizens, and a large number of women were in attendance. The Yatra was welcomed at various places by showering flowers on it.

