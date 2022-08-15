Mhow: Tricolour vehicle rally taken out in Pithampur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a huge Tricolour vehicle rally was taken out in the industrial city of Pithampur on Sunday morning in which a large number of youths participated.

The yatra covered a distance of about 20 km and youths could be seen riding their vehicles with the Tricolour in their hands.

Former municipal president Devendra Patel, and all the leaders of the city, including former councillors, dignitaries, citizens, and a large number of women were in attendance. The Yatra was welcomed at various places by showering flowers on it.