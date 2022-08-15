Mhow: Army organises cyclothon, 500 Army Men take part

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A series of celebrations commemorating the 75th year of independence is being held at Mhow military station. On Sunday, a cyclothon was organised from Mhow to Ahilya Gate on Mhow- Mandleshwar road. Around 500 cyclists from Infantry School, Army War College and Military College of Telecommunication Engineering took part in the event. Infantry School commandant Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan also took part in the event. Talking to the media persons, Lt Gen Ananthanarayanan said, “By looking at the National Flags waving at almost every house, it could be said the spirit of nationalism is there in the whole society in the country”. He said that a musical concert has been organised through EkamSatt "Mission for Nation" initiative, in which noted sufi singer Ameya Dabli entertained the families and showcased the rich heritage of Sufi and folk music. Also, a wreath-laying ceremony will be organised on Monday to commemorate Independence Day.

Seventy-five kinds of trees were planted near Bercha Lake on Saturday.

In the plantation event, 1000 saplings of fruits, flowers and ornamental trees were planted where Infantry School Deputy Commandant Maj Gen AjaiVerma along with officers, JCOs, Jawans and their families took part.

