Mhow: All rural primary health centres of tehsil get facilities of ideal delivery room

For the past several months, youth sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain has been working for quality delivery rooms at primary health centres in rural areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After not having quality labour rooms at primary health centres in rural areas of the tehsil, women of the rural area will get the benefit of quality delivery rooms at four primary health centres Gawli Palasia, Simrol, Bhagora, and Harsola centres in the tehsil.

With modern facilities of delivery rooms at the health centres, women in rural areas will no longer need to come to Mhow, which will have a positive impact on maternal and child health care.

Also, the delivery room is the only place at the level of the primary health centre where the facility of operation is provided. Therefore it must be clean and orderly.

Therefore, keeping these objectives in view, special importance was given to the upgradation of the delivery room under the Rural Health Rejuvenation Campaign. The rejuvenation plan of all the six primary health centres of Manpur block has been prepared based on the norms and guidelines related to the model delivery room issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

These delivery rooms are now modern modular, dust and germ-free, air-conditioned and equipped with necessary equipment like baby warmers. All the rooms also have attached clean toilets. The facility of getting a quality delivery room will be beneficial to those rural poor families of the society, who have to come to Mhow from many kilometres away for delivery, Rural Health Rejuvenation Campaign Sub-Divisional Officer Mhow Akshat Jain said, adding, that the need for modern delivery room at the Primary Health Centres in rural areas was being felt for a long time. He said that the quality of facilities available at community and primary health centres has been improved and work for their modernisation is going on.

